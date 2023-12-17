Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

ARCT stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

