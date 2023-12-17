Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $771.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

