Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 84.5% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $290.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day moving average of $284.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

