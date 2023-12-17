Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $247.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

