Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.