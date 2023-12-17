Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

