Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

