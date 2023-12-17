ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.