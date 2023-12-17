Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

