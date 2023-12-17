Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $72.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

