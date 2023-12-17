Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price at $39.83

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

