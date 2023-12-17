American National Bank Purchases 864 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American National Bank lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

