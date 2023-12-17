American National Bank Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GWW opened at $823.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $767.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $830.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.