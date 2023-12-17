American National Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

