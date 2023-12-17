American National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1,690.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

