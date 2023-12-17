Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 311,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.