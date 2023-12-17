Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,152 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.14 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.