Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

