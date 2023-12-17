4,583 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.