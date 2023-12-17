36,213 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

