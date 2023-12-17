1,848 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $114.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

