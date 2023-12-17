13,216 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

