1,144 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 355,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $181,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.61 and its 200 day moving average is $533.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

