Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 3.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 120,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 557,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $637 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

