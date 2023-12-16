Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Macquarie currently has $231.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $223.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,476 shares of company stock worth $31,710,475. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 15.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 39,557.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

