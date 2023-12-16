Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRX

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.