Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.82

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $205.82 and last traded at $204.72, with a volume of 74568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

