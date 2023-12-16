William Downe Acquires 4,485 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93.
Shares of L traded down C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$118.58. 1,306,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,986. The company has a market cap of C$37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$129.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4136091 earnings per share for the current year.
L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.93.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
