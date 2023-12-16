Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

