Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,990,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

