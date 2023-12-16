Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,347. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

