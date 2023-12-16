WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $458.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.