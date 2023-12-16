WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

