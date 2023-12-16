Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.41 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $436.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.