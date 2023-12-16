Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

