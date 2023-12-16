Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 310,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,478. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

