Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.