Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average of $405.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

