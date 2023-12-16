Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

