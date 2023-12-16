Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 703,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,325. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

