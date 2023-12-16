Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.23

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.23 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 860036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

