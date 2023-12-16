Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.42. 1,017,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

