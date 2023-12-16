Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,388. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.