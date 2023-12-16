UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,365. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

