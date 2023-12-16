Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UI. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.18. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.4% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

