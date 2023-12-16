TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $405.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,896,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

