TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.11. 4,063,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,411. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

