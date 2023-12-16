Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $4.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

