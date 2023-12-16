Traders Buy High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 264,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 179,912 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

Institutional Trading of Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.