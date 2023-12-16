Thomasville National Bank Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.73. The company has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.